AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 beta firmware update released

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently released a beta firmware update for the AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2.

Being a beta update, the software is restricted to developers. The build number is 7E5067b and covers both AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 with USB-C and Lightning cases. Release notes for the firmware update are not immediately available, and the changes or features are not made clear. For non-developers, they can download the official firmware update with build number 7B21 for the AirPods Pro 2, or the 7B20 build number for the AirPods 4. The current beta firmware will have to be finalized before it’s released to the public.

Apple does not provide clear instructions on how to force a firmware update for the AirPods lineup. However, it’s best to connect the AirPods to a Mac or iOS device and put it in the charging case, then wait for the OTA update.

