News

AirPods 4 Gets $10 Discount

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

Apple’s newly launched AirPods 4 is getting its first discount in this deal. Today, the AirPods 4 with ANC is down to just $119 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging, H2 Chip Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive... $179.00 $169.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The AirPods 4 is now more comfortable than ever, with all-day comfort and greater stability headlining the features. The stem is shorter while the contours are more refined, with quick-press controls for calls or music. Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode can adapt to what you need, and there’s Adaptive Audio for that sweet spot in between. Apple’s newest AirPods also touts Voice Isolation so you can still hear the other person in the call even with loud noise in the background.

AirPods 4

Spatial Audio works wonders in the AirPods, featuring dynamic head tracking for a more immersive experience in games, movies, music, TV shows, and more. Don’t forget the USB-C case that supports wireless charging. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
YouTube
YouTube Premium experiences price hike in 15+ countries
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6.1
iOS users stopped from downgrading to iOS 17.6.1
1 Min Read
Mac
12 Mac models listed in the obsolete and vintage products section
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black is $49 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 launches in stores
1 Min Read
Folding iPhone
Folding iPhone may have multitouch sensors
1 Min Read
iPhone 15 Pro
Spatial photo feature on iPhone 15 Pro appears in iOS 18.1 developer beta
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 13-inch M2 iPad Air is $79 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
AirPods Pro 2 appear in refurbished lineup in the US
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
Under display Face ID not arriving for iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone
‘28 Years Later’ film to be shot on iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?