AirPods 4 Gets $10 Discount

Apple’s newly launched AirPods 4 is getting its first discount in this deal. Today, the AirPods 4 with ANC is down to just $119 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The AirPods 4 is now more comfortable than ever, with all-day comfort and greater stability headlining the features. The stem is shorter while the contours are more refined, with quick-press controls for calls or music. Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode can adapt to what you need, and there’s Adaptive Audio for that sweet spot in between. Apple’s newest AirPods also touts Voice Isolation so you can still hear the other person in the call even with loud noise in the background.

Spatial Audio works wonders in the AirPods, featuring dynamic head tracking for a more immersive experience in games, movies, music, TV shows, and more. Don’t forget the USB-C case that supports wireless charging. Get it today!