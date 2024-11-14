AirPods 4 models and AirPods 2 Pro receiving firmware update

The AirPods 4 models and AirPods Pro 2 devices are receiving a firmware update from number 7B19 to version 7B20 for the AirPods 4 and 7B21 for the AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging case as well as the lightning case.

There’s no clear information yet regarding what is included in the updates, e.g. changes and new features, in both firmware versions 7B20 and 7B21. The previous update featured hearing protection, hearing aid, and tests for the AirPods 2 Pro when it is connected to an iPad or iPhone that is updated to the iPadOS 18.1 and iOS 18.1 or later. The company’s release notes did not reveal what was updated and added to the latest firmware for the AirPods 4.

There is no manual way to force install an update on Apple AirPods. The way to go is installing the update by putting the AirPods in the charging case and connecting it to a Mac or iOS Device for the AirPods to receive the firmware update OTA.