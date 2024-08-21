AirPods 4 on track for 2024 debut

The next-generation AirPods models are on track for a 2024 debut, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that the mid-tier and entry-level AirPods will be refreshed and launch this year. Apple apparently plans on releasing two unique versions with varying price points to replace the third-generation and second-generation models. It’s believed that they will have USB-C replacing the traditional Thunderbolt port, shorter stems, enhanced audio quality, updated fit, and a redesign. The high-end model will have Active Noise Cancellation, which means it won’t be an AirPods Pro exclusive and will be available to budget-minded consumers.

As for the AirPods Pro, Gurman said Apple might launch the next iteration by next year or so. There’s no word as to whether a new AirPods Max version will come out or if Apple ended the line since it’s been four years since the premium headphones debuted.