News

AirPods 4 on track for 2024 debut

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

The next-generation AirPods models are on track for a 2024 debut, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Advertisements

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that the mid-tier and entry-level AirPods will be refreshed and launch this year. Apple apparently plans on releasing two unique versions with varying price points to replace the third-generation and second-generation models. It’s believed that they will have USB-C replacing the traditional Thunderbolt port, shorter stems, enhanced audio quality, updated fit, and a redesign. The high-end model will have Active Noise Cancellation, which means it won’t be an AirPods Pro exclusive and will be available to budget-minded consumers.

AirPods 4

As for the AirPods Pro, Gurman said Apple might launch the next iteration by next year or so. There’s no word as to whether a new AirPods Max version will come out or if Apple ended the line since it’s been four years since the premium headphones debuted.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Podcasts
Apple Podcasts web version now available
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay launches US National Park Foundation drive
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini
The M2 Mac Mini 512GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
Beats launches special edition Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro models
1 Min Read
Apple Card
New Apple Card promo gives away $300 bonus for Sign-Ups
1 Min Read
Geekbench
AI-Powered iOS and macOS benchmarking tool launch on Geekbench
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The M4 iPad Pro is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads launches new analytics features and more
1 Min Read
iPhone
California to support iPhone driver’s license soon
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra outpaces SE model in sales
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Android phones
Remote vulnerability discovered in Android phones
1 Min Read
Lost your password?