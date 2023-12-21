News

AirPods 4 slated to have ANC, new case and design

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
AirPods 4

The next generation AirPods will have a slew of new features, such as a new design, case, and active noise cancellation.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the AirPods 4 will come in two versions and have different price points. Apple intends to replace the AirPods 2 and the AirPods 3 this way. Currently, there’s very minimal differences between the two models, and Apple believes that they’re losing money due to the confusion and customers opting for the lower-priced earphones.

AirPods 4

To address this concern, Gurman said that Apple will update the AirPods 4’s design and make it like a cross between the Pro and regular version. Along with this, Apple will feature shorter stems and an improved fit, but it remains to be said if silicone ear tips will be added.

The AirPods 4 will also have USB-C charging and the Find My network, and active noise cancellation. The AirPods Pro is set to have a refresh in 2025.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
