AirPods 4 with ANC on Sale for $168.99

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

The AirPods 4 is for sale on Amazon today. Designed for comfort, you can use the AirPods all day- featuring up to 30 hours of listening time, 20 with ANC enabled, with an hour or 45 minutes of talk time replenished by the small yet powerful wireless charging case in just 5 minutes.

SIRI your assistant is there to help with making calls, checking your schedule, or skipping to the next song. To respond, you can simply nod to say yes or shake your head to tell Siri no.

AirPods 4
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging, H2 Chip Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive... $179.00 $168.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Active Noise Cancellation lets you focus as you listen to your music or watch your favorite show, with spatial audio that immerses you in surround sounds. making it feel like you’re in a concert or making it seem like you are in a cinema. Built with the H2 Chip, ANC and transparency mode blends to deliver adaptive audio when you are using the AirPods. 

Get your AirPods 4 today and enjoy an immersive experience!

