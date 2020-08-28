AirPods for $129 at Amazon: Deal

Apple AirPods are the best wireless earbuds for iPhone or basically all Apple devices. If you have been planning on buying a pair for yourself, now is the time. The wireless earbuds are now being sold on Amazon for $129, down from the retail price of $159. Of course, you also get the wired charging case with this model of AirPods. It’s definitely not as good as the wireless charging case but it gets the job done.

AirPods are the most reliable wireless earbuds and they are of course a must buy for iPhone users. The AirPods connect very easily to the iPhone, they sound great, and are decently priced for their rich feature set. While there are other wireless earbuds under $100 which could match the sound quality of AirPods, they definitely do not match the ease of use, battery life, great build quality, and fashion statement.

Best wireless earbuds for iPhone users

Apple first released AirPods alongside the iPhone 7 in 2016. Since then, they have become so popular that they are driving the wearables sector of Apple. The company is now bringing in a lot of money through its wearable accessories than ever before. Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple’s wearables segment is now the size of a Fortune 140 company. Of course, the wearables segment also includes the likes of Apple Watch which are also super popular and compliment the iPhone.

If you own an iPhone 7 or later, it would be great for you to have a pair of AirPods. They are a non-nonsense purchase for Apple device owners as they offer the best support. AirPods can also be used with Android phones or non-Apple devices but they experience won’t be the same. Non-Apple device owners would be satisfied investing in other brands such as Sony, Samsung, JBL, etc for their wireless earbuds.