AirPods firmware update adds several features to iOS 14

Apple has recently released a firmware update for its AirPods Pro and AirPods, which enables new features such as automatic device switching and spatial audio. The update puts the firmware version of both devices to 3A283.

The AirPods Pro gains spatial audio, which can be accessed by long-pressing the volume slider and toggling the feature. Users can also enable it in the Settings, then Bluetooth section. Apple describes it as using directional filters to play sounds in any space for better immersion. Sound channels play even as you move the device or turn your head.

Automatic device switching is available for both AirPods and AirPods Pro. With it, you can switch Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, iPod Touch and iPhone in a single iCloud account.

The firmware update rolls out today and can be checked by going to Settings, then Bluetooth and your AirPods connection. Your devices must be on iOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, tvOS 14, watchOS 7 and iPadOS 14.