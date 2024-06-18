AirPods Markdowns and Beats Solo 4 at $80 Off

Almost every Airpods product is marked on sale with 2 of the models at an all-time low price. Moreover, new deals emerge for the Beats headphones with $70 off the latest Beats Solo 4 and the Beats Studio Pro at a whopping $170 off.

Advertisements

The AirPods 2 has high-quality sound, effortless setup, audio sharing across Apple devices, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Get yours at just $79.99 (from $129), or the AirPod Pro 2 for $189 (from $259), or the AirPods Max for $449 (from $549), which is available in 5 colors.

The Beats Headphones have custom acoustic structures for the sound the Beats produce with dynamic head tracking, an ergonomic and ultra-light design, ultra-plush ear cushions for comfort wearing them all day with 50 hours of listening time, fast charging, dual compatibility for Android and iOS, lossless audio from a 3.5 mm cable or USB-C and high-quality calls and voice assistance through a built-in microphone.

Get your Beats 4 at $129 (from $199.99) or the Beats Studio Pro for $179 (from $349.99), which is available in four colors.