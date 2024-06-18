News

AirPods Markdowns and Beats Solo 4 at $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods

Almost every Airpods product is marked on sale with 2 of the models at an all-time low price. Moreover, new deals emerge for the Beats headphones with $70 off the latest Beats Solo 4 and the Beats Studio Pro at a whopping $170 off.

The AirPods 2 has high-quality sound, effortless setup, audio sharing across Apple devices, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Get yours at just $79.99 (from $129), or the AirPod Pro 2 for $189 (from $259), or the AirPods Max for $449 (from $549), which is available in 5 colors.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case Included, Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging Case... $129.00 $79.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise... $249.00 $189.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone – Green Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode,... $550.00 $449.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Beats Headphones have custom acoustic structures for the sound the Beats produce with dynamic head tracking, an ergonomic and ultra-light design, ultra-plush ear cushions for comfort wearing them all day with 50 hours of listening time, fast charging, dual compatibility for Android and iOS, lossless audio from a 3.5 mm cable or USB-C and high-quality calls and voice assistance through a built-in microphone.

Get your Beats 4 at $129 (from $199.99) or the Beats Studio Pro for $179 (from $349.99), which is available in four colors.

Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life - Slate Blue Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 Hours of... $199.95 $129.95Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatibility, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life - Deep Brown Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio,... $349.99 $179.95Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
