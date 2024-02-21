News

AirPods Max and 4 with USB-C to launch in 2024

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Max

Apple is en route to releasing several AirPods models this year.

The plan to release two fourth-generation AirPods is ‘still underway’ for Apple, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Initially, Apple intended to launch its earbuds in late 2024 and it still seems to be the case. The third-generation and second-generation AirPods will be effectively phased out when the new models arrive on the market.

AirPods Max

Gurman believes that the entry-level fourth-generation AirPods will have a refreshed charging case that has USB-C charging, improved sound quality, and a better fit, while the higher-end version will have integrated speakers in the case for Find My tracking and Active Noise Cancellation. For the AirPods Max, Gurman claims that its Lightning port will be replaced by USB-C, and there will be wired audio playback as well. Furthermore, Gurman said that the high-end headphones may have new colors to add to Sky Blue, Space Gray, Silver, Pink, and Green.

Lost your password?