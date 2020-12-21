AirPods Max battery life questions answered

Apple launched its flagship and the only wireless headphones AirPods Max, earlier this year. The wireless headphones cost $549 – super expensive in the consumer section of wireless audio equipment. While the price is something that made reviewers mark it as a negative, there was another issue: the AirPods Max would not turn off unless they are placed inside the case provided by Apple.

It’s important to note that, even when placed inside the Smart Case that comes with the AirPods Max, the headphones do not actually power off but instead go into a low power mode. Initially, Apple only said that when placed inside the case, the AirPods Max would go into ultra-low-power state.

Everyone in the review business and tech enthusiasts alike wondered what would happen if Apple’s wireless headphones were not to be placed inside the case. To answer all the questions, Apple updated its support page for the same matter with more clearer details.

Apple says that when AirPods Max are placed inside the Smart Case, the wireless headphones go into a lower power mode “immediately”. However, in the case of non-usage and neither being placed inside the case, the AirPods Max will still go into low power mode after five minutes, according to Apple. After 72 hours of being left without any use, the AirPods Max will disable Bluetooth and Find My to save even more battery life.

If you put your AirPods Max in the Smart Case when you’re not using them, they go into a low power mode immediately to preserve battery charge. After 18 hours in the Smart Case, your AirPods Max go into an ultralow power mode that turns off Bluetooth and Find My and maximizes battery life.

If you set your AirPods Max down and leave them stationary for 5 minutes, they go into a low power mode to preserve battery charge. After 72 stationary hours out of the Smart Case, your AirPods Max go into a lower power mode that turns off Bluetooth and Find My to preserve battery charge further.