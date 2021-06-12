AirPods Max drops to a tantalizing $499

Apple’s high-end headphones offer an auditory experience like no other. Today, the AirPods Max in Sky Blue and Silver drops to just $499 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

The aesthetic design and hardware are undeniably Apple’s. A mesh canopy and memory foam for ear cushions serve to stave off fatigue even during extended sessions. It’s one of the best audio headphones to use while gaming, listening to music or watching movies and TV shows, thanks to the hi-fi audio, Apple H1 chip and spatial audio technology.

Additional features such as active noise cancellation and transparency mode let you tune out or hone in on the action or the outside world. You can even share the sound between two AirPods Max on the Apple TV, iPad or iPhone.

Last but not least, you get up to 20 hours on a full charge with ANC and spatial audio activated. It’s a premium headphone at $50 off, so consider buying the AirPods Max today!