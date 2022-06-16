AirPods Max Gets a Massive $120 Discount

Apple’s flagship headphone product is getting a massive discount. Today, you can buy the AirPods Max for just $429 from its original price of $549 on Amazon.

Now is the perfect time to dive in and experience premium sound on Apple-made headphones. High-fidelity audio gets pumped out through a dynamic driver specifically crafted by the company.

You won’t need to remove the headphones to hear what’s happening around you, thanks to Transparency mode alongside Active Noise Cancellation. It also has spatial audio, which when combined with supported songs on Apple Music will let you hear theater-like surround sound.

Apple has designed the AirPods Max to be worn all day, with memory ear foam cushions and a knit-mesh canopy. The smart headphones automatically detect device switching, on-head and setup aspects so you can listen to your favorite tunes or TV shows faster. A single full charge lasts up to 20 hours.

Buy the discounted AirPods Max today!