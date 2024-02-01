News

AirPods Max gets new firmware update

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s premium headphones has received a new firmware update.

A new firmware is now available for the AirPods Max. Version 6A324 is the latest from the previous version 6A300, which was launched to the public in September. Like many other firmware updates, Apple does not provide specific details as to what changed and if there were new features added- the notes only say that the firmware update had ‘bug fixes and other improvements.’

Update instructions are not provided by Apple as well, only that the firmware will be delivered to the device via an over-the-air network. To increase your chances of receiving the update, it’s recommended that you connect your AirPods Max to a Mac or iOS device and have at least a 50% charge.

To check your current firmware version, it’s best to head to the Settings app after connecting the AirPods Max to the device, then go to General, About, and AirPods Max.

