AirPods Max gets new firmware update for low latency and lossless audio

The AirPods Max with USB-C has received a new firmware update and adds support for low latency and Lossless audio.

The new firmware version is 7E99, with the previous one being 7A291. The firmware update brings low latency and Lossless audio to the headphones, and it has to be connected to an iPhone running iOS 18.4 as well. The AirPods Max with USB-C has 24-bit and 48KHz lossless audio support for greater immersion. Apple said that this allows for ‘more sonically accurate and uncompressed’ music delivered through the headphones. It’s worth noting that the support is only available to the USB-C version of AirPods Max and not the older model.

Users can install the new firmware by connecting their AirPods Max with USB-C to a Mac, iPad, or iPhone. The device has to be connected to the internet via Wi-Fi and charging. The firmware version can be checked on the Settings page.