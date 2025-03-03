News

AirPods Max headphones receive firmware update

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Max

A firmware update for the AirPods Max Lightning version has been rolled out by Apple. The headphones previously ran version 6F21 since October 2024, and the software has been updated to version 6F25.

Detailed information regarding firmware updates is not provided most of the time by Apple, but this version likely features small improvements and bug fixes since it is for an older device. The firmware update can be downloaded by placing the AirPods within range of a Bluetooth-enabled Mac, iPhone, or iPad which also has a Wi-Fi connection, then plugging the device and waiting up to 30 minutes for the update to be completed. Apple updated its support page for AirPods with instructions specific to firmware updates in January of this year.

You can view the firmware version of your AirPods Max by heading to the Settings section of your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, then selecting Bluetooth, and choosing Info.

Lost your password?