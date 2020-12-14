AirPods Max to begin shipping

Apple’s first branded over-ear headphones AirPods Max are set to begin shipping to customers ahead of the pre-determined launch date.

Just last week the AirPods Max was announced and pre-orders for the audio accessory began. Order status for the product have started updating, with some showing ‘shipped’ while others are still in ‘preparing to ship’ and ‘processing’ status.

The AirPods Max features a stainless steel frame with a mesh headband connecting to ear cups made of memory foam. It boasts hi-fi audio, spatial audio, Active Noise Cancellation and adaptive EQ. So far those who reviewed it gave the headphones high praise.

Apple says the AirPods Max will be available in 25-plus markets and the US starting December 15 and has priced it at $549. Delivery estimates have been pushed back as far as the next year, which means the company is facing high demand or supply constraints for it.

The AirPods Max comes in five colors- Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink and Green.