AirPods Max to gain low-latency audio and lossless audio

Apple will be updating its AirPods Max headphones with a fix that brings low-latency audio and lossless audio.

AirPods Max owners can look forward to two new features coming to their audio accessories. Currently, the device has several features for improved theatrical and musical experiences, but this is the first time they will be gaining modern upgrades. Lossless audio enables 48Khz and 24-bit support, which will ‘preserve the integrity’ of Apple Music original recordings. It’s worth noting that the feature can also be enabled in Personalized Spatial Audio.

In addition, an AirPods Max connected via a USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to 3.5mm jack will allow lossless playback. With this, Apple said that artists can create tracks using head tracking and Personalized Spatial Audio. Apple claims that the update is similar to latency from built-in iPad, iPhone, and Mac speakers. Along with the update, there will be a new USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable for sale.