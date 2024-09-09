AirPods Max updated model may be revealed soon

The next successor of the AirPods Max might be making a debut soon.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg shared a prediction that consumers may be treated to a new AirPods Max during the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event. Gurman claimed that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be absent, although there will be a new black color for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. As for the new Max model, the analyst believes that it will have improved audio performance, and adaptive audio, and will have USB-C instead of a Lightning port.

In his earlier reports, the next AirPods Max model was delayed due to shortages, but it looks like it will make an appearance after all. There are rumors that the next AirPods Max will have new color options, but there hasn’t been any specific details from Apple or other analysts. Two new AirPods 4 models will be making a debut as well.