AirPods Max users experience Off-the-Head theft in New York

New York City thieves are targeting AirPods Max users, sometimes getting the premium headphones as users wear them.

Authorities have reported at least 21 instances of AirPods Max theft in New York, with a significant number of them involving taking the headphones off their heads as they go about their daily routine. It’s believed that the thieves are using mopeds and riding in tandem to go up to the victims and snatch the AirPods Max.

Reported thefts are concentrated across Manhattan and within Central Park, with a common time being mid or late afternoon. Police are now showing suspect photos and videos in an effort to raise awareness and gather more information.

Stealing using a moped is not an uncommon occurrence, with global reports of teams forcing people with premium items to part with their possessions while in public. The AirPods Max is a prime target as it costs $549.