AirPods Max with USB-C not appearing until latter part of 2024

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that a consumer version of the AirPods Max with USB-C will not be making an appearance until the end of 2024.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that Apple will be refreshing the AirPods Max model with a USB-C instead of the previous Lightning in an effort to comply with EU regulations and consistency within the AirPods lineup. Apple just released a new AirPods with USB-C charging, and it’s believed that upcoming iterations will have the same charging technology moving forward.

Gurman believes that the new over-ear headphones will have a similar form and structure that Apple might not label the device with a next-generation label. The other change would be fresh colors, but features have not been discussed yet. As a sort of disclosure, Gurman claims that the Cupertino-based company might make changes on when the exact release date is for the premium headphones.