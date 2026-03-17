AirPods Max 2 Revealed

The AirPods Max 2 have been announced by Apple. The new over-ear headset features a new H2 chip, better sound quality, Conversation Awareness, Live Translation, Voice Isolation, Adaptive audio, and better noise cancellation.

The next-generation AirPods Max feature a similar design overall to the previous model, and the majority of the features come from the H2 chip. Support for personalized volume is also included, where the volume is adjusted based on the merged result of your surroundings.

You can order the new AirPods Max 2 in Apple Stores or at Apple.com on March 25, in 30 countries, including the United States. The release date is unspecified but will be early next month. The AirPods Max 2 are priced the same as the previous model, which the company no longer distributes. You get a smart case when you purchase the AirPods Max 2.