AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro 4 Could Get Many Models and New Features

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 4 Could Get Many Models and New Features

We could see a significant upgrade for the AirPods Pro; one model is expected to have improved AI and infrared cameras. Gesture support for the AirPods has been researched by Apple since 2020. The cameras will not have video and photo capture capabilities, but rather will serve as a way for the AI to recognize the surroundings of the wearer.


Last year, the AirPods Pro 3 were given new capabilities in heart-rate sensing, new ear tips, and better ANC. Apple looks to have many plans for the AirPods Pro down the line.

AirPods Pro 4 Could Get Many Models and New Features

We could also be getting multiple models of the AirPods Pro 4. We are expecting an upgrade in hardware for the AirPods Pro with no cameras, yet looking similar to the AirPods Pro 3, meaning better audio quality, battery, and ANC.

By next year, we could get the AirPods with infrared cameras and AI capabilities.


Latest News
First EV Ferrari Designed by Jony Ive Sold at Auction for $40 million
First EV Ferrari Designed by Jony Ive Sold at Auction for $40 million
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off
1 Min Read
110 Countries Sent Threat Notifications by Apple Regarding Attacks
110 Countries Sent Threat Notifications by Apple Regarding Attacks
1 Min Read
Canada and United States Businesses Can Promote Themselves on Apple Maps
Canada and United States Businesses Can Promote Themselves on Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Apple Ad in Italy Pulled Down Due to Complaints
Apple Ad in Italy Pulled Down Due to Complaints
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $59 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Base iPhone 18 To Get 12GB RAM
Base iPhone 18 To Get 12GB RAM
1 Min Read
Debut Of Season 4 of Ted Lasso Marks the Largest TV Show Release for Apple TV
Debut Of Season 4 of Ted Lasso Marks the Largest TV Show Release for Apple TV
1 Min Read
Alibaba Aids In Development for Apple LLM
Alibaba Aids In Development for Apple LLM
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $239 Off
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $239 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone X Deemed Obsolete by Apple
iPhone X Deemed Obsolete by Apple
1 Min Read
Advanced Manufacturing Center in Houston Opens
Advanced Manufacturing Center in Houston Opens
1 Min Read
Lost your password?