AirPods Pro 4 Could Get Many Models and New Features

We could see a significant upgrade for the AirPods Pro; one model is expected to have improved AI and infrared cameras. Gesture support for the AirPods has been researched by Apple since 2020. The cameras will not have video and photo capture capabilities, but rather will serve as a way for the AI to recognize the surroundings of the wearer.

Last year, the AirPods Pro 3 were given new capabilities in heart-rate sensing, new ear tips, and better ANC. Apple looks to have many plans for the AirPods Pro down the line.

We could also be getting multiple models of the AirPods Pro 4. We are expecting an upgrade in hardware for the AirPods Pro with no cameras, yet looking similar to the AirPods Pro 3, meaning better audio quality, battery, and ANC.

By next year, we could get the AirPods with infrared cameras and AI capabilities.