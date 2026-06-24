AirPods Receive Beta Firmware For Upcoming iOS 27 and Its Features

The AirPods Max 2, AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 have received a beta firmware currently exclusive to developers as of now, featuring a build number of 9A5304b.

Apple will be integrating a new interface for the AirPods, with added support for custom EQ in macOS Golden Gate, iOS 27 and iPadOS 27. This will be compatible with the revamped Siri AI.

A beta firmware update installation was added in the previous update in macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26 and iOS 26, available on the settings of the AirPods when connected to a Mac, iPhone or iPad to facilitate beta testing. Developers are able to toggle the option on to enable beta downloads and try out what’s new in the firmware.

Apple released the long-awaited revamped Siri during this year’s WWDC, bringing in new features for the iPhone for your convenience.