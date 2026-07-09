AirPods Max

Judge In New York Dismisses Cases of AirPods Max And Its Condensation Defect

By Samantha Wiley
Judge In New York Dismisses Cases of AirPods Max And Its Condensation Defect

Most claims that accuse the AirPods Max and the defect of condensation have been dismissed by a federal judge. Two lawsuits were filed in April last year that accuse the condensation that accumulates in the ear cups of the earbuds, resulting in the breaking of ANC, disrupting charging, ear detection, and reducing the sound quality. Both parties that filed the lawsuits accused Apple of knowing about the issue but choosing not to deal with it.


Merchant of the Eastern District of New York, Judge Orelia E, has dismissed most of the claims that were made with prejudice under New York Law, with an implied warranty of merchantability that only requires the item to meet the minimum levels of quality and is not supposed to match the expectation of the buyer.

Judge In New York Dismisses Cases of AirPods Max And Its Condensation Defect

The condensation in the AirPods Max is a famous phenomenon, with it often forming in areas where the aluminum ear cups make contact with a warm body. Apple released the AirPods Max 2 earlier this year and reportedly has the same issues.


Latest News
The Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $50 Off
The Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Second-Generation iPhone Air To Have Bigger Battery Capacity
Second-Generation iPhone Air To Have Bigger Battery Capacity
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro Models To Be Thicker
iPhone 18 Pro Models To Be Thicker
1 Min Read
Mac Mini Mac Studio Top Choice For AI Agents
Mac Mini Mac Studio Top Choice For AI Agents
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Is $99 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Beta 3 for watchOS 27 Finally Has Siri AI
Beta 3 for watchOS 27 Finally Has Siri AI
1 Min Read
Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Models Found
Battery Capacity for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Models Found
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 15-Core/24GB/2TB is $449 Off
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 15-Core/24GB/2TB is $449 Off
1 Min Read
Broadcom and Apple Extend Deal Through 2031
Broadcom and Apple Extend Deal Through 2031
1 Min Read
Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Stored In Time Capsule To Open 250 Years From Now
Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Stored In Time Capsule To Open 250 Years From Now
1 Min Read
iPhone X Story To Likely Repeat with Foldable iPhone
iPhone X Story To Likely Repeat with Foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?