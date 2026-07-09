Judge In New York Dismisses Cases of AirPods Max And Its Condensation Defect

Most claims that accuse the AirPods Max and the defect of condensation have been dismissed by a federal judge. Two lawsuits were filed in April last year that accuse the condensation that accumulates in the ear cups of the earbuds, resulting in the breaking of ANC, disrupting charging, ear detection, and reducing the sound quality. Both parties that filed the lawsuits accused Apple of knowing about the issue but choosing not to deal with it.

Merchant of the Eastern District of New York, Judge Orelia E, has dismissed most of the claims that were made with prejudice under New York Law, with an implied warranty of merchantability that only requires the item to meet the minimum levels of quality and is not supposed to match the expectation of the buyer.

The condensation in the AirPods Max is a famous phenomenon, with it often forming in areas where the aluminum ear cups make contact with a warm body. Apple released the AirPods Max 2 earlier this year and reportedly has the same issues.