AirPods Max

New Firmware for AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 Released

By Samantha Wiley
New Firmware for AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 Released

New firmware has been launched by Apple for the AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 adding support for iOS 27 features and a build number of 9A348. A new interface for AirPods is going to be added in macOS Golden Gate, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27, custom EQ support, an Adaptive mode slider, and the new Siri.


You can install the firmware update by plugging your AirPods into an Apple device you have and connecting it to a power source. The update can take a couple of hours due to the absence of a software update option compared to other Apple Devices.

New Firmware for AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 Released

iOS 27 is now online, bringing the long-awaited revamped Siri and new Apple Intelligence features. To access the new Apple Intelligence features, you will need an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, but iOS 27 is compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer.


Latest News
The Anker 3in1 Prime Foldable MagSafe Charger is $14 Off
The Anker 3in1 Prime Foldable MagSafe Charger is $14 Off
1 Min Read
Lawsuit Against Apple Dismissed by Elon Musk
Lawsuit Against Apple Dismissed by Elon Musk
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPadOS and iOS 27 Now Ready For Download
iPadOS and iOS 27 Now Ready For Download
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro Wait Times Could Be Longer
iPhone 18 Pro Wait Times Could Be Longer
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Making Changes To Retail Store Designs
Apple Making Changes To Retail Store Designs
1 Min Read
Potential Larger iPhone Duo Could Launch
Potential Larger iPhone Duo Could Launch
1 Min Read
The Studio Display Standard/Tilt Adjustable is $100 Off
The Studio Display Standard/Tilt Adjustable is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Repairing a Ceramic Case Apple Watch Series is Expensive
Repairing a Ceramic Case Apple Watch Series is Expensive
1 Min Read
GLONASS Support To Be Ended on Apple Watch Ultra 4 by Apple
GLONASS Support To Be Ended on Apple Watch Ultra 4 by Apple
1 Min Read
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Start Today
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Start Today
1 Min Read
Lost your password?