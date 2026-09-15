New Firmware for AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 Released

New firmware has been launched by Apple for the AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 adding support for iOS 27 features and a build number of 9A348. A new interface for AirPods is going to be added in macOS Golden Gate, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27, custom EQ support, an Adaptive mode slider, and the new Siri.

You can install the firmware update by plugging your AirPods into an Apple device you have and connecting it to a power source. The update can take a couple of hours due to the absence of a software update option compared to other Apple Devices.

iOS 27 is now online, bringing the long-awaited revamped Siri and new Apple Intelligence features. To access the new Apple Intelligence features, you will need an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, but iOS 27 is compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer.