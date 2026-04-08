Teardown Video Provided by iFixit for AirPods Max 2

iFixit, a repair site, has uploaded a teardown video of the next-generation AirPods Max 2. A few changes were seen on the new device, as the site says that the AirPods Max 2 are about the same as the previous model.

We get a view of the internal parts of the AirPods Max 2, showing that the headphones are similar and the process of opening them up has the same process; the only notable difference is that the headphones feature a revamped H2 chip found in each earcup.

The normal failure points of the previous device were not dealt with, such as the buildup of condensation that happens in the earcups, and no manuals or repair parts are provided by the company.

iFixit has given the past model a 6/10 in repairability score. They gave a suggestion that if the company did make components and instructions available, it could have a longer life and be more repairable.