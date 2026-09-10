Unreleased Apple Headphones Release is Close

The unreleased Beats headphones we have been seeing have received a firmware update up to 4A203, hinting that a release is imminent. At some point this month, expect Apple to announce the headphones.

The unreleased Beats 360 headphones have been spotted in several regulatory databases, and Antonee Robinson and Lamine Yamal, soccer stars, were spotted rocking them during the FIFA World Cup this year.

The headphones feature a design similar to the AirPods Max, with arms that telescope to extend it for a comfortable fit. It will also be the first-ever water- and sweat-resistant headphones, featuring a rating of IPX4. When Apple will reveal the product is still uncertain, but listings and leaks found across multiple regulatory databases hint that an unveiling and release are close. Listings mention the price will be at $299.99 in the United States, but time will tell if this will be the case.