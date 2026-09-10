AirPods Max

Unreleased Apple Headphones Release is Close

By Samantha Wiley
Unreleased Apple Headphones Release is Close

The unreleased Beats headphones we have been seeing have received a firmware update up to 4A203, hinting that a release is imminent. At some point this month, expect Apple to announce the headphones.


The unreleased Beats 360 headphones have been spotted in several regulatory databases, and Antonee Robinson and Lamine Yamal, soccer stars, were spotted rocking them during the FIFA World Cup this year.

Unreleased Apple Headphones Release is Close

The headphones feature a design similar to the AirPods Max, with arms that telescope to extend it for a comfortable fit. It will also be the first-ever water- and sweat-resistant headphones, featuring a rating of IPX4. When Apple will reveal the product is still uncertain, but listings and leaks found across multiple regulatory databases hint that an unveiling and release are close. Listings mention the price will be at $299.99 in the United States, but time will tell if this will be the case.


Latest News
Readiness App to Be Revealed by Apple
Readiness App to Be Revealed by Apple
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
New Features Coming for Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12
New Features Coming for Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12
1 Min Read
Xiaomi Reveals Foldable Device
Xiaomi Reveals Foldable Device
1 Min Read
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Getting Upgrades in Camera
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Getting Upgrades in Camera
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
3 Crime Schemes on Apple Products Foiled
3 Crime Schemes on Apple Products Foiled
1 Min Read
Apple Might Be Working on Controllers
Apple Might Be Working on Controllers
1 Min Read
iPhone Event Video Will Not Feature Tim Cook
iPhone Event Video Will Not Feature Tim Cook
1 Min Read
Get the Baseus PicoGo Pro 100W Smart Display Charger at $20 Off
Get the Baseus PicoGo Pro 100W Smart Display Charger at $20 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Could Release Security Camera Service Next Year
Apple Could Release Security Camera Service Next Year
1 Min Read
First Foldable iPhone Release is Close But Might Not Have Some Features
First Foldable iPhone Release is Close But Might Not Have Some Features
1 Min Read
Lost your password?