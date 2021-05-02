AirPods 3 to release in the ‘coming weeks’, reports Hits Double Daily

Apple is widely expected to launch redesigned AirPods in the near future. According to Hits Double Daily, the next generation wireless earbuds from the iPhone maker will be released in the “coming weeks”. The company will reportedly also release a new high-fidelity (HiFi) Apple Music streaming plan alongside the new AirPods.

The wireless earphones market continues to grow as people away from traditional 3.5mm headphone jack earphones to wireless offerings from various companies. Apple pushed the industry by removing the headphone jack starting with the iPhone 7 and also released the first generation AirPods alongside the iPhone 7. The new AirPods are expected to once again strengthen the AirPods’ position in the market.

Slowing AirPods sales could be bolstered

It was recently reported that the sales of AirPods have drastically gone down compared to the previous years, as people have begun looking at other much cheaper options. The AirPods continue to be premium offerings from the iPhone maket, starting at $159 (USD) and going all the way to $249 (USD) for the AirPods Pro. The company also released its over ear headphone last year – the AirPods Max at $549 (USD).

The upcoming third generation AirPods will reportedly feature a design similar to the AirPods Pro. The design of the standard AirPods has not changed since its first iteration and a redesign is very long due. Since the introduction of AirPods in 2016, the design of wireless earbuds have changed drastically – much smaller.

Apple has reportedly reworked the standard AirPods to be slightly smaller – similar to the higher end AirPods Pro. The premium $249 AirPods Pro have shorter stems compared to the standard $159 AirPods. The upcoming AirPods will however make both the standard and the “Pro” AirPods share a similar design language.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro by Apple offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with silicone tips whereas the standard AirPods lack ANC and silicone tips. The third generation AirPods are also expected to not support silicone tips and ANC.