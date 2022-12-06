AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 on Amazon

If you missed out on getting the latest AirPods Pro 2 during Black Friday, you now have another chance to snag a pair at a discounted price. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 is on sale for $199.99 on Amazon, down from its original price of $249.

The AirPods Pro 2 is an improved version of the original model, with a custom-built driver that delivers more vivid sound and Active Noise Cancellation technology that is even smarter. The H2 chip also boosts audio performance for an immersive listening experience.

The AirPods Pro 2 also feature Adaptive Transparency, which allows you to easily switch to hearing the world around you as you navigate through your surroundings. The stem can be swiped to adjust the volume, and the battery life is improved overall.

The charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 has several new features, including a lanyard loop, a built-in speaker, and Precision Finding. Don’t miss out on this discounted price for the AirPods Pro 2 – grab a pair today on Amazon!