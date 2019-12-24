AirPods Pro get improved Bluetooth latency

The AirPods Pro gets notable upgrades via new additions such as Transparency Mode and noise cancellation. In recent testing, software developer and musician Stephen Coyle has discovered that the new wireless earbuds have better latency as well.

In a blog post, Coyle mentioned that latency is not noticeable in video playback, but it does show up when sounds are ‘unpredictable’, for instance, game sound effects and user-initiated sounds, among others.

Coyle uses two methods to determine latency- two software’s for audio, notably the iOS keyboard in default and the game Tapt, developed by Coyle himself. With the software and device he triggers 10 sounds and used a metronome to keep the beat consistent. Coyle then takes an average of 19 measurements to get latency results.

Improved Bluetooth latency on AirPods Pro

With these tests, Coyle was able to compare latency numbers with the first-gen AirPods, the second-gen AirPods, and the AirPods Pro, which were at 274ms, 178ms, and 144ms respectively.