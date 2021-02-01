AirPods Pro 2 to release soon

A new version of the popular AirPods Pro is reportedly under the works for a release as early as April, reports the Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. The information has been leaked from the people who create the flash technology for the Apple’s AirPods Pro. It was previously reported that the AirPods Pro 2 would be released later in the first half of 20201.

Apple first released the AirPods Pro in October 2019 for $249. Since then, it has become one of the most popular noise-cancelling true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. While it was initially predicted by many that the higher price tag could result in low-sales, the AirPods Pro shocked many with its high demand in the market regardless of the asking price.

Sooner than previously suggested

While the new DigiTimes report suggests the release of the new AirPods Pro as early as April, Bloomberg previously reported ‘late 2021’ as the period for the refreshed AirPods Pro release. Others include, the leakster LeaksApplePro suggesting a Q4 2021 or Q1 2022 release for the next gen AirPods Pro. The Japanese publication MacOtakara however suggests as early as the April 2021 release timeframe for the updated AirPods Pro, similar to DigiTimes.

AirPods 2 could be water-resistant like the iPhone 7

The trend of wireless earphones began in 2016 when Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 and also introduced the first generation AirPods at the same ‘Special Event’. The AirPods acted as a catalyst in the transition of users from wired audio experience to wireless.

Many others in the industry followed Apple and removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from their flagship and some non-flagship phones as well. The trend created the need for wireless audio equipment and since then, new and old audio equipment makers have begun making wireless earphones, speakers, and more. The new updated AirPods Pro will likely bring improved battery life.