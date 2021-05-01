2nd Gen AirPods and AirPods Pro receive firmware update

Apple has released a new firmware update for its 2nd gen AirPods and AirPods Pro.

The update, tagged as build 3E751 is now live and replaces previous firmware build 3A283 for both AirPods Pro and the second generation AirPods. It’s also the sixth firmware update for the AirPods Pro since it was launched.

Apple hasn’t given a release notes to go with the firmware update, but it most likely includes a fix for auto device switching, as well as compatibility for the newly announced iPad Pros and 24 inch Mac.

AirPods Pro and AirPods owners will have their devices automatically updated with the new firmware. They just need to have it connected to an iOS device and placed inside their respective charging case for the update to initiate. To check and see if you already have the latest firmware, head to the Settings app, then General and About, and choose the respective device.