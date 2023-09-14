2nd Generation AirPods Pro Can Receive Charging Directly From iPhone 15

Apple’s newly revealed AirPods Pro will have a USB-C charging case that can receive juice directly from an iPhone 15.

Modern USB-C charging is now on the second-generation AirPods Pro. As with the refresh, the new iPhone 15 lineup features the same charging technology. Apple pointed out that iPhone 15 users can now charge their AirPods Pro’s charging case using a compatible cable and without having to use an adapter. This can be done on the go and save the user from having to go without earbuds for a day.

The updated AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C will have new features, including an IP54 dust rating, Lossless audio when paired with a Vision Pro, and others. It’s unlikely that consumers will be able to buy the charging case alone- they will have to spring $249 when the product is available to buy on September 12.

Apple also revealed a new EarPods with USB-C which will work with the iPhone 15 lineup.