2nd Generation AirPods Pro is $60 Off

Enjoy a 24% discount on the 2nd generation AirPods Pro while the deal lasts. Today, it’s down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

There’s plenty to like in Apple’s second-generation Pro earbuds, including various customized features and options. First, you can switch between Active Noise Canceling and Transparency Mode. Adaptive audio can detect whether you need privacy or more environment noise, and Personalized Spatial Audio tracks the unique shape of your ear and delivers where the sound needs to be for better immersion.

Playback functions can now be managed via touch through the stem controls, including pause and play music, unmute and mute, end calls, and adjust volume, among others. A single full charge is good for around 6 hours, and up to 30 hours with the charging case. The AirPods Pro 2 is water, sweat, and dust resistant to reduce daily wear and tear. Buy it today!