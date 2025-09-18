AirPods Pro

Acoustic Seal Test Used For Better ANC and Sound Quality For AirPods 3

By Samantha Wiley
Apple utilizes an Acoustic Seal test for the AirPods Pro 3 to check the fit of the ear tips and make sure that you are using the proper size for your ears, such that you can experience the best active noise cancellation and sound quality that the AirPods Pro 3 can provide.


The process has been updated by Apple since the AirPods Pro 1 and 2 have been implementing its Ear Tip Fit Test. The company says you should start with the medium size, then go to larger and try the smaller ear tip to find the perfect tip for your ears. Apple created a new silicone ear tip that is infused with foam to make it less siff and softer compared to the AirPods 2. Ear tips for the AirPods Pro 3 come in 5 sizes from XXS to L, with the XXS size giving users a new option.

Apple designed this because the new heart rate monitor feature needs direct skin contact for accurate results. You can try the test by connecting your earbuds to your iPad or iPhone that runs on iPadOS 26 or iOS 26, then go to the settings for the AirPods and choose the option to do an Acoustic Seal Test.


