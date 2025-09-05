AirPods Pro

AirPods 3 Pro with New Features Will Be Potentially Unveiled Next Week

By Samantha Wiley
A new version of the AirPods Pro could be introduced by Apple in the event “Awe dropping” that the company will be holding next week on Thursday. Rumors on the AirPods 3 has been talking about design updates, additional health features, and more.


The AirPods 3 could have a heart rate monitoring feature, since a similar tracking feature in-ear was introduced by Apple for the Powerbeats Pro 2, which lets you measure your heart rate when doing workouts. Also anticipated are temperature sensors wherein detection will be through the ear.

The new AirPods will be receiving audio improvements as they are working on a new chip to deliver better sounds, with a minor tweak like making the stem smaller. The new chip for the AirPods could also bring forth better ANC features.

Apple may also introduce Live Translation that gives you results in real-time when talking to people, which is an enhancement to features seen in iOS 26.


