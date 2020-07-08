AirPods 3 will use the same SiP technology used in Air Pods Pro

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s new Third Gen AirPods will utilize the same system-in-package solution that is used in the AirPods Pro. MacRumors has obtained this information from a research note from the TF International Securities.

It is expected that Apple will launch a new AirPods that will have a similar design to the AirPods Pro. The Apple AirPods Pro was released in 2019 that had a different in-ear design. Apple has plans to launch the new AirPods during the first half of 2021. According to the note now it is clear that the new earbuds will have the SiP technology.

Kuo believes that as these new AirPods 3rd Generation will have similar casing; the suppliers should estimate a 50-100 growth in the components shipments over the next year. It is also rumored that Apple might discontinue the existing AirPods 2 once it releases the AirPods 3.

Kuo says that SiP components will be supplied by JCET, Amkor, and Huanxu Electronics. He also says that the AirPods case will be supplied by Shin Zu Shing. It is also expected that the overall shipments for the AirPods will slow down during 2021.