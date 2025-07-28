AirPods Pro

AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Get New Public Beta Firmware

By Samantha Wiley
Public beta testers can now download and install a new beta firmware for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2.

The beta firmware contains features for the AirPods within macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26. It’s worth noting that the update is only for public beta testers and developers. Furthermore, it can only be installed on devices running macOS 26, iPadOS 26, or iOS 26. Some of the features include improved video call and phone call audio quality, using the AirPods as a camera remote within the Camera app, and enhanced audio recording for videos, podcasts, and interviews.

Apple included a specific firmware update option for macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26 users. The download point can be found when the device is connected to a Mac, iPad, or iPhone. After installing the update, users can explore the different features and test them out for themselves.

