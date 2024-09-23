AirPods Pro 2 appear in refurbished lineup in the US

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case is now being sold in refurbished version in the US.

The price of the refurbished AirPods Pro 2 with USB case is $209, around $40 less than its brand-new counterpart. Those interested can view the models at the official Apple online store. The AirPods Pro had a USB-C change in September last year, along with improved dust resistance on the case and earbuds, and lossless audio support for the Vision Pro.

Apple claims that its refurbished products undergo ‘full functional testing’, with each going ‘through a thorough cleaning process and inspection’ before being put back on the shelves. These products are also covered by a standard warranty as well as Apple Care+. There’s no word on if and when the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case will be available as a refurbished model in other countries.