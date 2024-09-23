AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro 2 appear in refurbished lineup in the US

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case is now being sold in refurbished version in the US.

The price of the refurbished AirPods Pro 2 with USB case is $209, around $40 less than its brand-new counterpart. Those interested can view the models at the official Apple online store. The AirPods Pro had a USB-C change in September last year, along with improved dust resistance on the case and earbuds, and lossless audio support for the Vision Pro.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple claims that its refurbished products undergo ‘full functional testing’, with each going ‘through a thorough cleaning process and inspection’ before being put back on the shelves. These products are also covered by a standard warranty as well as Apple Care+. There’s no word on if and when the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case will be available as a refurbished model in other countries.

TAGGED: ,
