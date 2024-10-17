AirPods Pro 2 beta firmware released

A new beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 is now live and available to download for developers.

The latest firmware update is tagged with build number 7B5013d, while the previous beta is tagged as 7B5013c. It’s worth noting that this is only a beta version and is unavailable to the general public. Furthermore, the beta firmware update can be downloaded for the AirPods Pro USB-C and Lightning ports. Updating the AirPods Pro can be done over the air- the earbuds must be inside the charging case and connected to an Apple device, and the device must have a wi-fi connection for the download to be initiated.

As is customary, Apple does not often provide release notes for its firmware updates, especially in beta versions. It’s safe to say that the firmware has bug fixes and performance improvements, and possibly contains codes for the upcoming hearing test and hearing aid functionality for a public release.