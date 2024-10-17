AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro 2 beta firmware released

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 2 Beta Firmware Released

A new beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 is now live and available to download for developers.

Advertisements

The latest firmware update is tagged with build number 7B5013d, while the previous beta is tagged as 7B5013c. It’s worth noting that this is only a beta version and is unavailable to the general public. Furthermore, the beta firmware update can be downloaded for the AirPods Pro USB-C and Lightning ports. Updating the AirPods Pro can be done over the air- the earbuds must be inside the charging case and connected to an Apple device, and the device must have a wi-fi connection for the download to be initiated.

AirPods Pro 2 Beta Firmware Released

As is customary, Apple does not often provide release notes for its firmware updates, especially in beta versions. It’s safe to say that the firmware has bug fixes and performance improvements, and possibly contains codes for the upcoming hearing test and hearing aid functionality for a public release.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
M3 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB Storage is $300 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
New iPad Mini 7 debuts
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.1
macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer update now live
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The iPad Mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB is Still on Sale
1 Min Read
Digital Car Keys
Digital car keys arriving to Audi, Polestar, and Volvo
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
New limited edition Beats Studio Pro debuts at Best Buy
1 Min Read
Silo
Apple TV+ shares ‘Silo’ season 2 trailer
1 Min Read
Magic Keyboard Case
The Magic Keyboard Case for 13-inch iPad Pro is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple smart glasses might debut in 2027
1 Min Read
Vision Headset
Lower-Cost Vision headset rumored to arrive in 2026
1 Min Read
Apple Wallet
Apple Wallet features now on ticketmaster
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?