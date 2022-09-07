AirPods Pro 2 charging case renders appear online

A leaked render of the upcoming charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 has surfaced online.

CAD renders of the anticipated charging case for the 2nd gen AirPods Pro has appeared, bringing with it three new features- a lanyard attachment opening, a microphone and speaker holes.

The images echo the general sentiment that’s said to be arriving to the new AirPods Pro, with notable uses for each feature.

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo mentioned earlier that the new charging case will have the Find My support that allows users to track and find their devices when it’s misplaced via the Find My app. With the addition of the speaker holes, the case might be able to produce a sound for easier location.

The microphone feature might mean extra accessibility, while the cutout could be a small yet useful addition for attaching a lanyard to.

The new AirPods Pro is expected to debut this year.