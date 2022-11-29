AirPods Pro 2 Falls to Just $200

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Apple’s newest premium earbuds is slashed $50 off. Today, you can buy the AirPods Pro 2 for just $199.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro 2 has nearly the same features as the first generation, but with new and notable improvements such as transparency mode tech, better ANC and audio playback.

Spatial Audio, as well as Hey Siri commands are still supported, and the refreshed case now has a lanyard loop, Find My integration and a built-in speaker.

If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds that deliver an excellent audio experience, then the AirPods Pro 2 is for you.

A customizable fit, plus better battery life will prove to be a worthy companion both inside and outside the house. At $50 off, you should go ahead and grab this deal while it’s still available. Buy the 2nd generation AirPods Pro at just $199.99 today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
