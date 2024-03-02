AirPods Pro 2 gains new beta firmware

Both the AirPods Pro 2 Lightning and USB-C variant has received a new beta firmware update.

Advertisements

The latest AirPods Pro 2 beta firmware has the version 6E188 while the previous version is at 6B34. The last beta firmware was released in December 2023. Like its predecessors and similar firmware updates, Apple does not provide exact release notes. Since it’s the beta version the update is limited to developers at the moment. A public beta firmware release is likely to follow.

There’s no exact or specific steps to force a firmware update for the AirPods Pro. Firmware updates are usually done over the air while the earpods are connected to an iOS device. It’s recommended that the AirPods Pro earbuds are in the case and charging from a power source, as well as paired to a Mac or iOS device. To check the current firmware, head to Settings, General, then About, and the AirPods.