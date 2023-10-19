AirPods Pro 2 gets new firmware

Apple has released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2.

The new firmware, version 6A305 replaces existing version 6A303. The firmware also covers the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, which recently launched. As is customary for the company, specifics are not provided, nor does Apple have release notes for each firmware update. However, we can surmise that the new firmware 6A305 will have bug fixes and performance improvements.

New AirPods Pro 2 features, such as Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and Adaptive Audio have been added to iOS 17, so it’s safe to say that the new firmware will have various refinements over those features and previous ones.

There is no specific way to force a firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2. However, users can try to improve their chances by charging the AirPods Pro 2 and placing the earbuds in the charging case. Also, it has to be connected to an iPhone, Mac, or iPad.