AirPods Pro 2 to have lossless support and audible charging case

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo reports in an investor’s note that the next AirPods Pro will have lossless audio support and an audible charging case for tracking purposes.

Kuo explained that the AirPods Pro 2 is set to have a strong consumer demand, one of which triggers a sound from the charging case so users could find it and Apple Lossless support. The audible feature might be integrated into the Find My network and lines up with rumors on leaked images that show the AirPods Pro 2 having speaker holes.

Currently, all the AirPods lineup, including the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro and AirPods do not offer lossless audio due to its exclusive reliability to Bluetooth connection. It’s possible to have them achieve lossless audio experience via streaming audio codec directly to the device, but it seems that Apple is actively working on a solution.

Kuo further mentioned that the AirPods Pro 2 might launch Q4 2022 and sport a new design.