AirPods Pro 3 Announced By Apple

The AirPods Pro 3 were announced by Apple at Apple Park during their Awe Dropping event. The earbuds comes with improvements in audio, in-ear fit, IP57 water and sweat resistance, and Active Noise Cancellation feature.

Apple announced that the AirPods Pro 3 will feature 2x better ANC compared to its predecessor and is 4x better than the original. It can provide around 10 hours of playback when put in transparency mode, and 8 hours when Active Noise Cancellation is used.

A big feature introduced is the integrated workout experience and a custom heart rate sensor, allowing you to track calories burned and heart rate when you are working out.

Live translation is also supported by the new earbuds and is available in French, German, English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Pre-orders for the AirPods Pro 3 are available today with a price of $249 and will be released on September 19 , Friday.