AirPods Pro 3 Anticipated for Release This Year

Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain analyst, reports that Apple will be launching the AirPods 3 this year. Signs suggest that the device will be unveiled by Apple during the Awe Dropping iPhone Event to be held on September 9, Tuesday. The analyst did not supply a timeframe that goes further than the second half of this year, which aligns with past rumors.

No new features were mentioned by Ming-Chi Kuo, but Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that he expects the AirPods 3 to feature the new heart rate monitor, which was added to the Powerbeats Pro 2 by Apple this year. The feature is activated when the earbuds are in both ears, which uses LED optical sensors to measure the heart rate through the user’s blood flow.

Other than that, the AirPods Pro is expected to feature a design change, increased ANC, and better sound quality. The AirPods Pro 2 was unveiled 3 years ago during the iPhone 14 event.