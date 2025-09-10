AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro 3 Coming In Two Variants

By Samantha Wiley
A Weibo leaker reports that two variations of the AirPods 3 are planned for release by Apple within a span of this year and the next. Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain analyst, reported that Apple is planning to unveil the AirPods 3 this year as early as the Awe Dropping Event by Apple.


He also stated in the report that another AirPods Pro is in the making for 2026, which is not what Apple usually does since the company has a 3-year wait until the next big change to the hardware of the AirPods. The AirPods 2 was unveiled during the event for the iPhone 14 launch around 3 years ago.

Kuo stated that next year’s AirPods Pro will bring forth a significant upgrade in hardware, coming in the form of a tiny infrared camera, which has the capability to recognize hand gestures made by the user and will deliver an even better spatial audio experience.


