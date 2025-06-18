AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026

The AirPods Pro 3 may be debuting soon, according to GF Securities Jeff Pu.

Pu said that the AirPods Pro 3 may launch at an earlier date, contradicting the popular belief that it would be later. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg claimed that the new AirPods is ‘months away’ and had a possible late 2025 target date. Code found in iOS 26 beta showed references to the AirPods Pro 3. Ming-Chi Kuo said that the headphones may not see new features until 2026, when they could have built-in IR cameras. However, it’s not clear whether Kuo was referring to the Pro-grade AirPods or the standard AirPods.

Apple typically launches new AirPods with iPhones, so it could still debut this fall. Pu said that Apple may reveal the next Apple Watch Ultra and Series 11, as well as the long-awaited HomePod tablet. He did not say an exact date for when they would launch.